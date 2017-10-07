WATCH | All-Ireland winner pledges support to Dundalk Gaels ahead of senior final

The man who spearheaded Galway's charge to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship has given his backing to Dundalk Gaels ahead of next Sunday's Senior Championship final.

It's the Ramparts men's first final since 1992, and with the support of Joe Canning, they will hope to end their 55-year wait on Joe Ward when they take on the Newtown Blues.

The Gaels defeated Naomh Máirtín in last week's semi-final.

Here's Canning pledging his support...