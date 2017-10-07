Dundalk FM to provide live commentary of Louth Intermediate final

Dundalk FM will provide live commentary on tomorrow's Louth Intermediate Football Championship final between Clan na Gael and O'Connell's in Dunleer.

In off the Post presenter Dermot Woods will lead the commentary with Dundalk Gaels' Benny McArdle to join him as an analyst.

With the match to throw-in at 3:30pm, their coverage will begin at 3:15pm and will be uninterrupted until after the full-time whistle.

The Clans are seeking a return to the senior grade for the first time since 2006, while O'Connell's are looking for promotion back to the premier tier at the first attempt following last year's relegation.

The Dundalk Democrat have been building-up to the final all week, featuring interviews with Steve Staunton, Mark McCann, Willie Dixon and captain Mark McGeown from Clan na Gael and Stuart Osbourne, George Connolly and Jackie Agnew of O'Connell's.