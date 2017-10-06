Football
Dundalk midfielder Clifford receives a six-month ban
The English FA have alleged he was guilty of betting offences
Dundalk midfielder Conor Clifford. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Dundalk midfielder Conor Clifford has received a six-month worldwide suspension from all football-related activities for betting offences.
Following the FIFA ruling, the Football Association of Ireland confirmed the news a short while ago, adding that the player's ban had begun (Tuesday October 3). He will be unable to play until April 2, 2018, by which time his contract with Dundalk will have expired.
He has also been fined £600 by the English FA for "112 breaches of FA Rule E8". Clifford admitted all charges, all of which took place during his time in England.
