St. Mochta's on the hunt for a new manager
The Louth Village club are preparing for life after Ciarán Marks
St. Mochtas' Darren McMahon in action against Hunterstown Rovers in the championship. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
St. Mochta's have begun their search for Ciarán Marks' replacement as manager of the club's first team.
The club are said to be seeking a person to manage a squad "which contains a strong mix of senior and minor inter-county players."
Expressions of interest should be made to club chairman Eoin McDonnell, either by email - chairperson.stmochtas.louth@gaa.ie or by phone - 0863067151.
Potential applicants can also forward their interst to secretary Liam McGranaghan - secretary.stmochtas.louth@gaa.ie or on 0877179192.
The deadline for applications is Monday October 16th at 5pm.
St. Mochta's enjoyed a solid 2017 season, progressing to the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Championship and finishing mid-table in Division Two of the league.
