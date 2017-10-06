St. Mochta's on the hunt for a new manager

St. Mochta's have begun their search for Ciarán Marks' replacement as manager of the club's first team.

The club are said to be seeking a person to manage a squad "which contains a strong mix of senior and minor inter-county players."

Expressions of interest should be made to club chairman Eoin McDonnell, either by email - chairperson.stmochtas.louth@gaa.ie or by phone - 0863067151.

Potential applicants can also forward their interst to secretary Liam McGranaghan - secretary.stmochtas.louth@gaa.ie or on 0877179192.

The deadline for applications is Monday October 16th at 5pm.

St. Mochta's enjoyed a solid 2017 season, progressing to the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Championship and finishing mid-table in Division Two of the league.