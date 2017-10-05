RTÉ commentator to attend Louth club's awards night

RTÉ Radio commentator Brian Carthy will attend a special commemoration ceremony hosted by Westerns GFC later this month.

It's 40 years since the Reaghstown outfit claimed the McEvoy Cup for winning the Second Division Football Championship and in memory of that triumph in 1977, the winning team will be honoured at the banquet in the Nuremore Hotel & Country Club.

The event will take place on Sunday 29th October, the Bank Holiday weekend.

More information will be released closer to the time, but a great night lies in prospect.