Meegan sends Gers into seventh minor final in 11 years

Louth Minor Football Championship SF

Geraldines 1-10 Naomh Mairtín 2-6

Geraldines qualified for their seventh Louth Minor Football Championship final in 11 years with a narrow victory over Naomh Máirtín in their semi-final replay in Darver last night.

Despite leading for almost all of the contest, the Gers found themselves two-points in arrears with three-minutes to play following a late scoring burst by the Jocks.

However, against both the breeze and the strong rain, Gerry Hoey's troops finishing the stronger, levelling the match before Óisín Meegan showed composure beyond his years to fist over the winning score in the dying embers of added time.

Meegan's first-half goal helped the Haggardstown side to a 1-5 to two-point interval lead, and having started the second-period brightly there looked to be no way back for the Máirtín's, especially following the loss of midfielder Conor Morgan to injury.

Though Raymond Lambe's team kept going and a goal from substitute Paul Kindlon brought them to life. And within two-minutes the Jocks had found the net for a second time as Seán Healy rounded his man to convert before subsequent points from Healy, Eoghan Callaghan and Evan Whelan turned the advantage firmly in the Jocks' favour.

But the Gers didn't panic, dominating the closing minutes in registering three-points to no-reply with Meegan the man to send them into a showpiece date with Ardee, St. Mary's.

Geraldines: Ciarán Peelo; Eoghan O’Hora, Matthew Fee, Ross Kelly; Dylan Sharkey, Dan Corcoran, Pádraig Cunningham; Ben Mooney (0-2), Jack Reid (0-1); David Murdock (0-1), Conor Soraghan, Flynn Kierans (0-1); Óisín Meegan (1-2), Feidhelm Joyce (0-1), Conor McGowan (0-1)

Subs: Ronan Greene for Kierans, Óisín Geoghegan for O’Hora, Liam McDonnell, Senan Duffy, Paddy Craven, Ciarán Fee, Hugh McGee, Jack Connolly (inj.)

Naomh Máirtín: Darren Morgan; Luke Byrne, Mark Whelan, David O’Brien; Seán Faulkner, Evan Whelan (0-1), Adam Callanan; Adam Booth, Conor Morgan; Johnny Holdcroft, Eoghan Callaghan (0-2), Jack Murphy; Thomas Clarke, Seán Healy (1-3), Tom Gray

Subs: Eoghan Winters for Morgan, James McCabe for Booth, Paul Kindlon (1-0) for Gray, Thomas Rooney for Holdcroft

Referee: Jonathon Conlon (O'Connell's)