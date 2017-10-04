New Louth manager Pete McGrath wants to leave "a legacy"

Pete McGrath is hoping to leave “a legacy” in place during his time in charge of the Louth senior football team.

The Down-native was appointed as Colin Kelly’s replacement at a special sitting of the Louth County Board last Wednesday night, where his election to the role was ratified without objection. It ends the county’s 15-week search for Kelly’s successor.

“You’d like to think that when you’re preparing a panel and starting to get a team together that you’re going to win football matches,” McGrath told the Dundalk Democrat.

“My wish is that I will go in and set-up good structures to build players’ confidence, not only the current players, but those who are coming through the ranks. If the Louth senior football team are doing well, that can give encouragement, an appetite and the desire for the younger players to go on and play for the senior team.

“It’s a legacy really. You’re talking about winning matches in the short term, stabilising the county in Division Two and hopefully having a run in the championship, but the backdrop to all of this is that you’re infusing the younger players with an ambition to be a part of all of that.

“And when we meet the players, talk to them and get our vision to them, we will let our blueprint be known and set our targets. We will set our targets and then work towards them,” he said.

McGrath has been handed a two-year term with the option for a third and fellow Mourneman Declan Mussen has been appointed as one of three selectors. Mussen, a teacher at St. Colman’s College in Newry, worked with the Louth team during Peter Fitzpatrick’s time in charge.

While the other members of the 64-year-old’s backroom team are still to be confirmed, both McGrath and County Board chairman Halpenny have put on record their desire for the remaining selectors to be Louth men.

The Democrat will document our full 'question and answer' session with McGrath on the website later this week.