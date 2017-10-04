Lennon scores twice as Rock U15's beat Quay U15's

U15 Premier Division

Rock Celtic 5-1 Quay Celtic

Rock Celtic maintained their impressive start to the season with their third win from their third game with this comprehensive victory over Quay Celtic on Saturday afternoon.

Rock showed good intent from the start and almost scored in the fourth minute after the impressive Layo Adebanjo sent Mark Gallagher racing clear of the Quay defence, but Conn O’Donoghue produced a good save to deny Gallagher.

Quay also showed good intent in the opening-period, in what proved to be their best spell in the game and they should have taken the lead four-minutes later when denied twice. Firstly when a Lee O’Carroll's effort was brilliantly saved by Jack Donohue before the rebound came back to O’Carroll, whose second attempt crashed back off the 'bar.

Minutes later a clever pass from Robbie Duffy set up O’Carroll, but this time the Quay Celtic striker fired wide of the target.

The hosts soon regained their earlier rhythm with a neat attack when involving Gallagher and Gavin Gilmore, with the latter's effort being stopped well by O’Donoghue.

The deadlock was broken on 21 minutes, though, with a superb strike from Emmanuel Adegboyega who fired an unstoppable effort to the roof of the Quay net from almost 25 yards.

And Niall Lennon almost doubled Rock’s advantage two-minutes later, but he fired inches wide when he got on to a measured pass from Gilmore. However, Lennon soon made amends when he making no mistake to make it 2-0 with a crisp, low shot to the corner of the Quay net.

Rock seemed to be cruising, but Joe McGeown’s side made a recovery when a good run and neat pass from Jamie Lee set-up O’Carroll, who in turn smashed a superb effort into the top-corner to make it 2-1. Rock then had chances either side of the break to score, with Lennon being denied by the top of the crossbar and a Seán Connor's shot going inches wide.

The Blackrock side scorned a great opportunity to restore their two-goal advantage six-minutes into the second-half after Gilmore was upended in the penalty area; Layo Adebanjo’s penalty was saved by O’Donoghue and Adegboyega’s follow-up shot was also saved by the visiting custodian.

Rock ‘keeper Jack Donoghue at the other end also produced a double save to deny O’Carroll and Robbie Duffy as Quay tried to gain a foothold on the game, but it was soon back to Rock dominance, as Layo Adebanjo set-up Mark Gallagher who smashed a shot off the crossbar and Lennon fired home the rebound to make it 3-1.

Gallagher then turned provider to set-up Connor to slot home a fourth goal for Rock as Quay crumbled and a fine Mark Gallagher strike in the 64th minute completed the scoring.

Rock Celtic: Jack O'Donoghue, Dylan McGuill, Gavin Lynch, Lesley Eghaghe, Louis McKeown, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Niall Lennon, Gavin Gilmore, Layo Adebanjo, Mark Gallagher, Sean Connor and Tom Matthews

Quay Celtic: Conn Donoghue, Liam Corbett, Tiarnan Watters, Rian Colgan, Callum McGee, Jamie Lee, Sean Cassidy, Jack Crawford, Lee O’Carroll, Callum Smith, Robbie Duffy, Connor Walls and Darragh Brady

Referee: Niall Minto