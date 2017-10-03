McKeown named new Louth Ladies manager

Channonrock-native Micheál McKeown was ratified as the new Louth Senior Ladies team manager in Louth Village tonight. He is expected to fulfil a two-year term in the role

McKeown, an All-Ireland winning manager with Monaghan Ladies in 1996, replaces the partnership of Fergal McNally and John O'Leary after the County Board failed to ratify the duo's re-election for the 2018 campaign.

Louth suffered a disappointing season, winning only four matches, in being relegated back to the Junior ranks in the championship, while also failing to secure promotion from Division Four of the National Football League.

However, their new manager poses serious pedigree. A former chairman of the Louth Minor Board, McKeown has coached male outfits in both Monaghan and the Wee County, with the Farney minors and Ballybay senior team listed on his impressive CV.

He has also coached the St. Mochta's Ladies team, the club of Louth captain Aoife Byrne.