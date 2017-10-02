Naomh Moninne U11's win McCreesh 'B' Shield

After a four-year domination by Naomh Moninne, there is a new name on the Louth U11 McCreesh 'A' Shield after St. Fechin's captured the title at a well organised blitz held in good conditions at Pairc Ui Chuinnigh in Knockbridge on Saturday afternoon.

Four teams took part in the competition playing in a round robin series of group games to determine the finalist. The combination outfit of St Kevin's/Mattock/Glen Emmets won all three of their group games to clinch their place in the 'A' Final.

St. Fechin's joined them in that Final but needed to beat Naomh Moninne in the last round of games to seal their place. Holders Naomh Moninne had to make do with a place in the 'B' Final against host club Knockbridge.

The 'A' final was a keenly contested affair with the sides tied at 0-2 a piece at the break. St Fechins upped their game in the second half to run out deserving winners by 0-6 to 0-2. Afterwards the 'A' Shield was presented by the Louth Coiste Iomana C

hairman Sean Byrne to the St Fechins captain Ciaran McGinty.

The 'B' final was also a closely fought affair with Moninne leading by 1-0 to 0-0 at half time and they did just enough to hold out for a 2-0 to 1-0 win. Afterwards Sean Byrne presented the 'B' Shield to the Naomh Moninne captain James Byrne.

Group results: Round 1 St Kevin's/Mattock/Glen Emmets 3-3 Naomh Moninne 0-0; St Fechins 1-3 Knockbridge 1-0. Round 2 Naomh Moninne 3-2 Knockbridge 0-0; St Kevin's/Matt/G Emts 2-2 St Fechins 1-2; Round 3 St Kevin's/Matt/G Emts 7-2 Knockbridge 2-0; St Fechins 1-5 Naomh Moninne 0-0. 'A' Shield Final St Fechins 0-6 St Kevin's/Matt/G Emts 0-2; 'B' Shield Final Naomh Moninne 2-0 Knockbridge 1-0.

St. Fechin's: Donal Quinn, Darragh O Maolcluiche, Ciaran McGinty, Colm Hackett, Andrew McCarthy, Andrew Treanor, Cormac Browne, Adam McCabe, Sean O Cathain, Paddy Price, Darragh O Gorman, Fiachra Dunne, Sean McLeer, Micheal McGlew, Cathal Moynagh, Ray McManus, Daniel Matthews, Isaac Smith, Cathal Mulholland, Conor Nolan, Ciaran Reynolds, Rory Canning, Rory Dunne.

St. Kevin's/Mattock/Glen Emmets: Brendan Christofedes, Joseph Finlay, Pearse Gorman, Robert Mathews, Ciaran King, Ben Ryan, Lucy Sheridan, Conor Byrne, Paudie McCabe, Leah Cunningham, Finn Carter, Stephen Curtis, Calum Wogan, Jamie O Halloran, Niamh O Callaghan, Caoimhe O Callaghan, Darcy Devlin, Emma McGuinness, Danny O Donoghue, Cameron Jackson.

Naomh Moninne: Conor McGlynn, Luke McCourt, Conor Caraher, Luke Haughey, Martin Thacz, Daniel O Shaughnessy, Aaron Donnelly, Shane McGuinness, James Byrne, Evan Corrigan, Cathal Maguire, Matthew Maloney, Mark Byrne, Grace Cairns, Aaron Cassidy Rogers, Peter Wykes Begley.

Knockbridge: Kevin Plunkett, Aaron Donnelly, Oisin Reidy, Aidan Fitzpatrick, Nicky Mackin, Taylor Donnelly, Donnacha Reidy, Eoin Gallagher, Cormac Lundon, Seanan Lundon, Shane Byrne, Donal McArdle, Micheal Kirby, Ciara Quigley, Ryan Holland.