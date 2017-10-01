Venue set for next weekend's Intermediate Championship final

Páirc Úi Mhuiri in Dunleer has been confirmed as the host venue for next Sunday's Intermediate Football Championship final between Clan na Gael and O'Connell's.

The match - a repeat of the 2012 decider - will be preceded by the Laverty Motor Factors U16 Championship final between Ardee, St. Mary's and St. Fechin's.

Dunleer was previously scheduled to hold the Senior Hurling and Junior Football Championship finals, however, the weather conditions saw those games being moved to Castlebellingham.

Times and officials will be announced in due course.

For our full eight-page build-up to Sunday's final, including exclusive interviews with the likes of Mark Stanfield and Stephen Staunton, see Tuesday's print edition of the Dundalk Democrat.