Snooker
WINNER | Justin McArdle wins Snooker shot of the year
Peadar Callan Snooker League
Justin McArdle has won the Peadar Callan Snooker League shot of the year competition.
Run by the Dundalk Democrat on behalf of the league, McArdle claimed 51% of the public vote.
James Coburn finished second on 20%, while Aaron Callan was a place further back on 11%.
Thank you to all who voted and well done to those who were listed for selection. Some of the shots were just incredible, as you can relive here.
