Naomh Moninne win Minor Hurling League in dramatic style

Three teams met in the U18 Hurling League Final in the superb facilities in Garvaghy on Saturday afternoon.

First up, Eire Og faced Naomh Moninne. Although the Louth side were trailing 0-3 to 2-1 at half-time, they did fight back well in the second-half, but Eire Og won out, hitting some fantastic scores,ion a 3-5 to 1-4 victory.

Eire Og requested to play next and faced Lisbellaw. At half-time the Carrickmore lads were up by two-points, leading by 1-5 to 1-3. The second-half was all about the Fermanagh men, who out scored their Tyrone neighbours 2-2 to 0-3 and won the game by three-points on a scoreline of Lisbellaw 3-5 Eire Og 1-8.

This outcome left Eire Og and Lisbellaw having won one game each, but Eire Og were up on score difference by one-point (Eire Og +4, Lisbellaw +3, Naomh Moninne -7).

It would be fair to say that Lisbellaw were in the driving seat going into the final game. However, the Louth boys were not going to lie down quite as aspected and were leading at half-time 2-4 to 2-2. At this stage the title was heading for Carrickmore.

At the start of the second-half, the title could go to any off the three clubs and Lisbellaw started the best with a couple of points, but Naomh Moninne were not to be undone and even with another goal by Lisbellaw, the Louth boys went onto score 4-3 in the second-half to run out worthy winners by 6-7 to 3-4.

It came down to score difference with each club having won and lost one game each. In what was a great days Hurling and a good way to finish the South Ulster League, Naomh Moninne won the League by the slightest of margins on score difference - Naomh Moninne +5; Eire Og +4; Lisbellaw -9.

Congratulations to Naomh Moninne 2017 South Ulster U18 League Winners.



Naomh Moninne: Stephen Yore, Sean Magill, Mattie Fee, Luke Murray, James Murphy, Padraig Fallon, Eoghan O Hora, Tadhg Litchfield, Feidhelm Joyce, Ciaran McGlynn, Darren Geoghegan, Ultan McEneanay, Eoghan Smith, Eoin Murphy, Morgan McCaughey

Subs: Kyle Rafferty, Shawn Gannon, Craig Callan, Gavin Farrell