Date set for Cardinal O'Donnell Cup final

Naomh Máirtín vs Dreadnots

Barry Faulkner (Dreadnots) and Sam Mulroy (Naomh Máirtín). (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

The Cardinal O'Donnell Cup final between Naomh Máirtín and the Dreadnots will take place on Thursday night, October 5th.

A venue is still to be confirmed, though throw-in has been set for 8pm.

The Jocks won the recent championship meeting - after a replay - following victory for the Cardinal O'Donnell holders, Dreadnots, in their earlier league meeting.