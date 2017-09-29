Cardinal O'Donnell Cup
Date set for Cardinal O'Donnell Cup final
Naomh Máirtín vs Dreadnots
Barry Faulkner (Dreadnots) and Sam Mulroy (Naomh Máirtín). (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
The Cardinal O'Donnell Cup final between Naomh Máirtín and the Dreadnots will take place on Thursday night, October 5th.
A venue is still to be confirmed, though throw-in has been set for 8pm.
The Jocks won the recent championship meeting - after a replay - following victory for the Cardinal O'Donnell holders, Dreadnots, in their earlier league meeting.
