WINNER | Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

The winner of the Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week is Jack Watters.

Jack - who plays up front for Quay Celtic U14s - scored a hat-trick in the Dundalk Schoolboys League derby match between Quay Celtic and Quay Olympic. He gained 39% of the total vote.

Well done Jack.

Ronan Grufferty, who lifted the Christy Bellew Cup on behalf of Glen Emmets on Sunday, finished second with 36%.

And in third place was Seán Kelly, who claimed the national motocross title at the weekend. He received 5% of the vote.



Well done to all who were nominated and to the thousands who voted.