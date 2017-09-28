FAI CUP
TICKET UPDATE: FAI Cup semi-final between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers
FAI Cup
Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny (Pic: Ciaran Culligan)
Dundalk FC have announced that all stand tickets for Sunday's Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup semi-final at Oriel Park have sold out.
Ground tickets remain available from Oriel Park with usual prices applying.
The winners of the Dundalk vs Shamrock Rovers match will face either Cork City or Limerick FC in the final.
Stand tickets are now sold out for Sunday's Irish Daily Mail #FAICup semi-final against @ShamrockRovers.— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) September 28, 2017
Ground tickets are still available from Oriel Park. pic.twitter.com/h3VFO8lr00
