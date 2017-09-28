FAI CUP

TICKET UPDATE: FAI Cup semi-final between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers

FAI Cup

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

TICKET UPDATE: FAI Cup semi-final between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny (Pic: Ciaran Culligan)

Dundalk FC have announced that all stand tickets for Sunday's Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup semi-final at Oriel Park have sold out.

Ground tickets remain available from Oriel Park with usual prices applying.

The winners of the Dundalk vs Shamrock Rovers match will face either Cork City or Limerick FC in the final.