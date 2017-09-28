Rampant Blues quell Rovers to remain in Division One

Division One Promotion/Relegation play-off

Newtown Blues 4-10 Hunterstown Rovers 1-6

Newtown Blues secured their Division One status for next season with a comfortable victory over Hunterstown Rovers at a drizzly Darver on Wednesday night.

The Blues had the majority of the work done in the first-half as the senior finalists set out their stall out early on.

Ryan Burns did bag an early goal for Rovers, but that was as good as it got for Jim Matthews' side as Derek Kierans put his hand up for a starting place in the October final with a first-half hat-trick.

Rovers showed spirit after half-time, holding Ronan Phillips' men scoreless for 20-minutes as Alan Landy and Ryan Ward ate into the heavy deficit.

But Ross Nally steadied the ship with a brace of points and substitute Hugh McGinn ramped up their Joe Ward preparations with a flicked goal before the close.

Newtown Blues: Jason Lowney; Johnny Connolly, Fergal Donohue, Paul Moore; Kevin Carr, Emmet Carolan, Stephen Moonan (0-1); Andy McDonnell (0-1), John Kermode; Conor Branigan (0-1), Ciarán Downey (0-1), Robert Carr (0-1); Colm Judge, Ross Nally (0-4), Derek Kierans (3-0)

Subs: Cormac Reynolds for Judge (HT), Hugh McGinn (1-0) for Downey (48), Conor Moore for Branigan (35), Ronan Levins for Kevin Carr (53), James Murray (0-1) for Connolly (56)

Hunterstown Rovers: Niall Carrie; Martin Lennon, Brian Matthews, Paul Taaffe; Patrick Taaffe, Richard Taaffe, Brendan Lennon; Ryan Ward (0-1), Tony McKenna (0-1); Alan Landy (0-1), Glen Matthews, Paddy Mooney; Keith Brennan, Ryan Burns (1-3, one free), Paul Carrie

Subs: Padraig Matthews for Mooney (HT), Edward Burke for Brennan (38)

Referee: David J McArdle (St. Bride's)