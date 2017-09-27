Soccer
Dundalk to host Leinster Senior Cup final
Dundalk FC
John Mountney was captain in 2015.
Dundalk will host Shelbourne next Wednesday night, October 4th, in the Leinster Senior Cup final.
The match will kick-off at 7:45pm with the Lilywhites bidding to claim the crown for the first time since 2015.
Having disposed of St. Patrick's CY, Thomastown and UCD, Dundalk will be eager not to fall at the final hurdle.
The #LeinsterSeniorCup final against @shelsfc will be played at Oriel Park on Wednesday, 4th October. Kick-off at 7:45pm #CmonTheTown— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) September 27, 2017
