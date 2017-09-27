Celtic win Quay derby in U14 Dundalk Schoolboys League

U14 Premier Division

Quay Celtic 6 Quay Olympic 0

Quay Olympic were last season’s U13 Division One run-away winners, but they are finding life very tough in the Premier Division this term.

Their third defeat in a row was this heavy loss in the club derby game on Sunday morning, a defeat which gives the other Clancy Park outfit the bragging rights down the Point Road.

Quay Celtic, on the other hand, were last season’s U13 Premier Division runners-up behind Rock Celtic and this victory keeps their new season challenge on course.

Quay Celtic did drop two points midweek in a 2-2 thriller with Ardee Celtic, but Rock Celtic are still the team to beat in this division after a 0-1 win in Ardee on Sunday morning.

Quay Olympic almost got off to a perfect start when a brilliant dipping effort from distance by Jason Breen was heading for the top-corner, but Daniel Shields managed to tip the ball around the upright.

The Quay Celtic net-minder continued his recent top-form after producing a stunning penalty save and two follow-up attempts in the midweek game against Ardee.

Quay Celtic responded from the early scare with two quick fire goals by top-scorer Jack Watters in the eight and 10th minutes and a superb strike by Kieran McArdle in the 21st minute gave Celtic a three-goal half-time cushion.

The Olympic side tried to respond, but there was no stopping the rampant Celtic team with Watters completing his hat-trick early in the second-half and McArdle and Scott Hearty added two more as Celtic ran out emphatic winners.

Quay Celtic: Daniel Shields, Morgan Tobin, Nathan Quinn, Conall O’Callaghan, Tiernan Cassidy, Evan Wynne, Conaill Savage, Oisin Coleman, Kieran McArdle, Jack McArdle, Jack Watters, Scott Hearty, Conor Devlin, Cathal Bradley, Sam Malone

Referee: Colm McConville