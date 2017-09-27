New Louth manager could be unveiled tonight

The identity of the next Louth senior football team manager could become quite a bit clearer tonight.

LMFM's Colm Corrigan last night revealed that there is to be a special sitting of the Louth County Board where a name is expected to be put forward for ratification.

Louth County Board meeting called for tomorrow night (Wed), with name expected to be put forward for position of Senior Team Manager — Colm Corrigan (@CorriganColm) September 26, 2017

Since the news that Colm Nally - the long standing favourite - was no longer in the running for the job, the trail appeared to have gone cold, though Kit Henry has been sounded as someone in contention.

All should be revealed tonight...