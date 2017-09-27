Louth GAA

New Louth manager could be unveiled tonight

Louth GAA

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Maguire reflects on a good year for the Wee County

Derek Maguire receives his Louth Player of the Year award from County Board Chairman Des Halpenny

The identity of the next Louth senior football team manager could become quite a bit clearer tonight.

LMFM's Colm Corrigan last night revealed that there is to be a special sitting of the Louth County Board where a name is expected to be put forward for ratification.

Since the news that Colm Nally - the long standing favourite - was no longer in the running for the job, the trail appeared to have gone cold, though Kit Henry has been sounded as someone in contention.

All should be revealed tonight...