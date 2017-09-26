Former Gaels manager appointed to inter-county role

Former Dundalk Gaels manager Lenny Harbinson has been appointed the new boss of the Antrim senior football team.

Harbinson, who led the Ramparts men to the 2014 championship semi-final, was installed at the helm of his native county last night.

Prior to spending two-years in charge of the Gaels, Harbinson led his native St. Gall's to the All-Ireland club title (2010).

Presently, he is in charge of Armagh club Ballymacnab Round Towers, who are in action in the semi-finals of the Senior Football Championship this weekend.

Harbinson played for Antrim for 12 years, while also winning five county senior titles and an Ulster club crown with St Gall’s.

His term is for three years with a review after each season.