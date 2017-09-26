Venue and time set for Dundalk Gaels vs Naomh Máirtín semi-final

It's back to the Grove for Dundalk Gaels and Naomh Máirtín this weekend.

Following their group meeting in Castlebellingham earlier in the year, the Louth GAA twitter page has confirmed that they will reconvene at the venue for Sunday's semi-final tie.

Anchor Tours SFC Semi Final - @naomhmairtin v @dundalkgaels will now throw in at 3pm this Sunday Oct 1st in The Grove @CorriganColm — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) September 25, 2017

Throw-in is now at the earlier time of 3pm, having been originally timed for 4pm.

It will be preceded by the 2B Championship final between Na Piarsaigh and O'Raghallaigh's.