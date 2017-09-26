GAA

Venue and time set for Dundalk Gaels vs Naomh Máirtín semi-final

Louth Senior Football Championship

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Naomh Mairtin’s Jack McCarville is closed down by Sean McCann of Dundalk Gaels. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

It's back to the Grove for Dundalk Gaels and Naomh Máirtín this weekend.

Following their group meeting in Castlebellingham earlier in the year, the Louth GAA twitter page has confirmed that they will reconvene at the venue for Sunday's semi-final tie.

Throw-in is now at the earlier time of 3pm, having been originally timed for 4pm.

It will be preceded by the 2B Championship final between Na Piarsaigh and O'Raghallaigh's.