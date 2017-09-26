Dundalk man leads London GAA club to championship title

Former Dundalk Gaels player Fiachra McArdle claimed a London Intermediate Football Championship medal on Sunday.

McArdle, whose brother Éanna has been a mainstay of the Gaels team this season, scored 1-8 of his side's 1-11 total as Cuchulainn's ran out two-point victors over Harlesden Harps in Ruislip.

And to make it all the more special, he had his family fly over all the way from Dundalk to watch him star in the the showpiece.

Trailing 0-8 to four at half-time, his 60th minute goal proved decisive.