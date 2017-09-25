Bellurgan defeat Enfield on penalties

Leinster Junior Cup

Enfield Celtic 1-1 Bellurgan United

(Bellurgan win 5-3 on penalties)

Bellurgan United progressed in the Leinster Junior Cup with a penalty shootout victory over Enfield Celtic on Sunday morning.

With the match having finished level, one-goal apiece, at the end of extra-time, Bellurgan scored all five of their penalties to claim a 5-3 win.

Stephen Finnegan, Daragh Lafferty, Shane Finnegan, Paddy Keenan and Ray Finnegan were the successful takers as Bellurgan deservedly edged the match.

Keenan put the Louth men a goal to the good in the first-half, bravely getting between two home defenders and the 'keeper to head Shane Finnegan's inviting free-kick to the net.

A subsequent injury to the Enfield custodian saw him replaced, though the deputy net-minder was rarely tested as Bellurgan failed to add to their advantage despite having several chances.

They were also thankful for Robbie Arthur's heroics before half-time which saw the experienced goalman save a penalty, diving superbly to his left. Though, Bellurgan felt aggrieved that the spot-kick was awarded in the first place seeing as Finnegan looked to have fouled outside the area.

In the second-half, Bellurgan got on top, but opportunities for Emmet Rogan, Barry Carr and Stephen Finnegan went a begging as extra-time ensued.

Wayne Conroy's team were once again on top in extra-time and, with the last kick of play, they missed a glorious chance to prevail when Carr rounded the 'keeper before shooting wide with the goal gaping.

However, Carr's blushes were saved as the Flynn Park side progressed via the lottery route.

Bellurgan United: Robbie Arthur; Owen Traynor, Ray Finnegan, Daragh Lafferty, Emmet Rogan; Seán McEvoy, Aoghan McGuinness; Stephen Finnegan, Paddy Keenan, Shane Finnegan; Barry Carr

Subs: Thomas Dullaghan, Daniel McDonald