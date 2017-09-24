GAA

Date set for Dundalk Gaels vs Naomh Máirtín semi-final

Senior Football Championship

Dundalk Gaels' James Stewart and Conor Healy of Naomh Máirtín. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

The Louth Senior Football Championship semi-final between Dundalk Gaels and Naomh Máirtín will be played on Sunday evening, October 1st.

A venue is yet to be confirmed, though the match will throw-in at 4pm.

The Junior 2B Football Championship final could form a double-header. That match is scheduled to begin at 2:15 at a venue also to be confirmed.