GAA
Date set for Dundalk Gaels vs Naomh Máirtín semi-final
Senior Football Championship
Dundalk Gaels' James Stewart and Conor Healy of Naomh Máirtín. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
The Louth Senior Football Championship semi-final between Dundalk Gaels and Naomh Máirtín will be played on Sunday evening, October 1st.
A venue is yet to be confirmed, though the match will throw-in at 4pm.
The Junior 2B Football Championship final could form a double-header. That match is scheduled to begin at 2:15 at a venue also to be confirmed.
Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship Semi Final - @naomhmairtin v @dundalkgaels fixed for Sunday next Oct 1st at 4pm..Venue TBC— Louth GAA (@louthgaa) September 24, 2017
