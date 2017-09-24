Ten-man Glenmuir go down to Newtown United in the NEFL

NEFL Division Three

Newtown United 3 Glenmuir FC 0

A young Glenmuir side travelled to County Meath on Sunday morning hoping to kick on from their first win of the season against Quay Athletic last time out.

The opposition, Newtown United, were yet to pick up a point in Division Three and with both sides desperate to lift themselves up from the bottom end of the table, a cagey opening materialised.

John Byrne came close for Glenmuir 20 minutes in with a close range volley that was deflected wide, but the pivotal moment in the game arrived on the half-hour mark.

Glenmuir goalkeeper David McKenny had just picked up the ball when a Newtown attacker shouldered him, provoking McKenny to lift his hand to his opponent's facing, thus resulting in him picking up a straight red-card.

This was exactly the opposite of what Glenmuir needed in this tight affair and it costed them dearly. Central midfielder Daniel Mullen was called upon to go in goals and it was always going to be tough for him to deal with the impending Newtown attacks, as Glenmuir found themselves one down at the break.

Newtown started the second-half as well as the first and were 2-0 up just after the restart and from here on another loss was inevitable for the young Glens.

They kept pushing and had a few half chances through substitute Ronan Hand, but late on they were caught on the break again meaning that the scoreline finished up at 3-0 in what was another disappointing day for the Hoey's lane outfit.

Glenmuir: David McKenny, Liam McKenny, Edgar Bitanius, Niall Hand, Tolani, Ronan Molloy, John Byrne, Daniel Mullen, Liam Cunningham, Brendan Sheils, Darren Tuite