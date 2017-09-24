Man of the Match Ronan Geoghegan dedicates hurling title to Evan McArdle

Man of the Match Ronan Geoghegan shook with emotion when dedicating today's Louth Senior Hurling Championship final win to former clubman Evan McArdle.

McArdle - brother of Moninne captain Andrew – died last year and Geoghegan believes the club’s former defender was over-looking today’s success.

“There was a strong belief that we would do it today,” Geoghegan told the Dundalk Democrat.

“Everything that we talked about, everything that we worked on, everything we did in the dressing room was about belief, belief, belief and there’s a strong man up there, Evan McArdle, Smiley’s (Andrew McArdle) brother, he was the main man today, looking over and seeing us across the line.

“I just can believe it all. It’s been seven long years and it’s just an unbelievable feeling. It makes it all worthwhile.

“To get man of the match is incredible, but this was as team effort and everybody just done unbelievable today, just class,” he added.

Geoghegan hit half of Moninne’s 16-point total, all from dead-balls. The pressure evidently didn’t get to the talented winger, even if the nerves were jangling beforehand.

“I was pressurised at the start, before the game I just tried to treat it as a normal game really, trying to forget that it was a championship final,” said Geoghegan.

“I tried to stay calm and cut the amount of pressure, 'I need to just stroke the ball over the bar'. That’s what I kept telling myself.

“But we felt it was here for us today. All year it has felt like our year. We won every match in the championship because we worked so hard on cold, dark and wet nights.

“And this is only the start, bring on Leinster,” he quipped.