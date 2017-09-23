PREVIEW | Joes looking to cause an upset against the Blues

Date: Saturday, September 23rd.

Venue: Castlebellingham.

Throw-in: 5:30pm.

Referee: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets).

St. Joseph's, last finalists in 2006, will be hoping to cause an upset against the 20-times winners of Joe Ward, the Newtown Blues, this weekend.

Both teams have hit form at seemingly the right time having got both their league campaigns off to stuttering starts.

Particularly the Blues who, with Colm Judge, Andy McDonnell, Ross Nally and Ciarán Downey on song, have been long tipped as the favourites to claim the championship title.

They're opposing a very competitive St. Joseph's team, who continue to portray their 'never-say-die' attitude. Wayne McKeever's men showed admirable bravery and fight in maintaining their championship challenge on two occasions, both replays against Ardee, St. Mary's and the Geraldines.

The Blues handed them a trimming in the Division One/Two promotion play-off last week. But expect this one to be a lot closer, even if the Drogheda-men still prove too strong.

But a final berth is not out of the question for the Joes.

Verdict: Blues