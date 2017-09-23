Louth GAA

Change of venue for tomorrow's championship finals

Caoimhín Reilly

Caoimhín Reilly

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

There has been a change of venue ahead of tomorrow's double-bill of Louth club championship finals.

Both the Anchor Tours Louth Senior Hurling Championship and Anglo Printers Louth Junior Football Championship finals, originally scheduled for Páirc Úi Mhuiri in Dunleer, have been moved to the Grove, Castlebellingham.

Last year's JFC final was also played at the Grove, a venue where Glen Emmets were shocked by St. Kevin's, while Naomh Moninne's last hurling success, against Knockbridge in 2010, came at the same scene.

The matches will still throw-in at the specified times, hurling (1:30pm) and football (3:30pm).