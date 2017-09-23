Change of venue for tomorrow's championship finals

There has been a change of venue ahead of tomorrow's double-bill of Louth club championship finals.

Both the Anchor Tours Louth Senior Hurling Championship and Anglo Printers Louth Junior Football Championship finals, originally scheduled for Páirc Úi Mhuiri in Dunleer, have been moved to the Grove, Castlebellingham.

Notice



Due to unplayable pitch in Dunleer tomorrows @angloprinters JFC & Anchor Tours SHC Finals are moved to the Grove in Castlebellingham — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) September 23, 2017

Last year's JFC final was also played at the Grove, a venue where Glen Emmets were shocked by St. Kevin's, while Naomh Moninne's last hurling success, against Knockbridge in 2010, came at the same scene.

The matches will still throw-in at the specified times, hurling (1:30pm) and football (3:30pm).