Clarke crowned Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

Muirhevna Mor footballer Gary Clarke has claimed the Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week title.

The winger scored the winning penalty for the Blues as they booked their place in the second round of the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday with a dramatic victory over Valeview Shankill.

He claimed 26% of the vote, finishing 2% clear of Abigail Mulholland from Dundalk Karate.

Another Muirhevna Mor goalscorer, Moyo Badun, of the club's U17 squad, finished third on 10%.

Well done to all who were nominated and thank you to the thousands who voted.