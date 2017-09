The draw for the 2017 Lennon Cup was made at Darver Centre of Excellence tonight.

Group A - Bush Post Primary, O'Fiaich College, Colaiste Rís, St. Mary's Dundalk

Group B - St. Oliver's Drogheda, St. Joseph's Drogheda, De La Salle Dundalk

Group C - Ardee Community School, Scoil Uí Mhuirí Dunleer, St. Mary's Drogheda

Further competition details are expected to be announced in due course.