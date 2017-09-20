Referees confirmed for Sunday's championship finals

Naomh Fionnbarra's Colm McCullough has been appointed to referee Sunday's Anglo Printers Louth Junior Football Championship final between Glyde Rangers and Glen Emmets in Dunleer.

It will be the first time McCullough has officiated an adult championship final.

Congratulations to Naomh Fionnbarra Official Colm McCullough who has being appointed Referee for this Sunday's Anglo Printers JFC Final — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) September 19, 2017

While Ballybay's Jason McAndrews will take charge of the Anchor Tours Senior Hurling Championship decider between Naomh Moninne and St. Fechin's. It's the first time McAndrews has been appointed to a championship encounter in Louth this season.

Ballybay Official Jason McAndrews will take charge of this Sunday's Anchor Tours SHC Final with Naomh Moninne & St Fechins in Dunleer September 19, 2017

The football has a 3:30pm throw-in time with the hurling beginning two-hours earlier.