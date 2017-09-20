Louth GAA

Referees confirmed for Sunday's championship finals

Louth club championship finals

Naomh Fionnbarra's Colm McCullough has been appointed to referee Sunday's Anglo Printers Louth Junior Football Championship final between Glyde Rangers and Glen Emmets in Dunleer.

It will be the first time McCullough has officiated an adult championship final.

While Ballybay's Jason McAndrews will take charge of the Anchor Tours Senior Hurling Championship decider between Naomh Moninne and St. Fechin's. It's the first time McAndrews has been appointed to a championship encounter in Louth this season.

The football has a 3:30pm throw-in time with the hurling beginning two-hours earlier.