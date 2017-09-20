O'Carroll's hat-trick helps Quay U15s to win over Glenmuir U15s

U15 Premier Division

Quay Celtic 6-2 Glenmuir United

A hat-trick from Lee O’Carroll helped Quay Celtic run out comfortable 6-2 winners over Glenmuir Utd on Wednesday night in Clancy Park.

The last time these two teams faced off was in the U15 Cup semi-final in May with Quay gaining a narrow 3-2 win, but both teams have changed in personnel since then with at least six players from each team changing clubs in the closed season.

Though, Glenmuir have suffered significantly more with the loss of several prominent players.

The home side dominated early on with O’Carroll testing Glenmuir ‘keeper Joshua Ekperuoh and Callum Smith firing narrowly over before the deadlock was broken on 20 minutes when former Glenmuir player Robbie Duffy’s cross was rifled into the corner of the 'Muir net by Smith.

Four-minutes later it was 2-0 when O’Carroll cut in from the right and finished neatly with his left foot. Two more goals in the opening 12 minutes of the second-half ended the game as a contest; Duffy slotted home within seven-minutes of the re-start and O’Carroll stroked home from the penalty spot five later after a push on Jamie Lee.

Glenmuir finally responded with a clinical finish from Rian Colgan, but O’Carroll completed his hat-trick after he latched on to a Duffy pass to make it 5-1.

The goals kept coming as Conor Walls cracked a superb drive on the run to the net for Quay, but Glenmuir did have the final say when a persistent Benas Lukosevicius scored a superb goal when he surged past two defenders and found the bottom corner to make it 6-2.

Quay Celtic: Con O’Donoghue, Liam Corbett, Tiernan Watters, Sean Cassidy, Sean Cunningham, Aaron McArdle, Jamie Lee, Callum Smith, Oisin Breen, Robbie Duffy, Lee O’Carroll, Conor Walls, Jack Crawford, Darren O’Malley, Darragh Brady, Callum McGee and Rian Colgan

Glenmuir Utd: Joshua Ekperuoh, Conal Cunningham, Jimmy Farrelly, Noah Abingdon, Junior Shotayo, Kelly Okobe, Benas Lukosevicius, Philip Oladede, Ayomide Solola, Niall Gallagher and Jake Cunningham

Referee: Niall Minto