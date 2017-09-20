Louth GAA
Gaels/Máirtín's postponed as venue changed for Joes/Blues
Louth Senior Football Championship
Action from Dundalk Gaels vs Naomh Máirtín earlier in the championship. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Saturday's Anchor Tours Louth Senior Football Championship semi-final clash between Dundalk Gaels and Naomh Máirtín has been postponed.
This Saturday's Anchor Tours SFC Semi-Final @naomhmairtin v @dundalkgaels is POSTPONED @CorriganColm @LMFMRADIO— Louth GAA (@louthgaa) September 19, 2017
The decision was made at a meeting of the Louth CCC last evening and follows the death of Jocks player Brendan Reilly on Saturday. Reilly is being laid to rest today.
There has been a venue switch - from Haggardstown to Castlebellingham - for St. Joseph's vs Newtown Blues in the other semi-final. Throw-in has been scheduled for 5:30pm on Saturday evening.
SFC semi final between Newtown Blues and St Josephs will now take place in The Grove on saturday evening and... https://t.co/IBZbR0gx5R— Newtown Blues GFC (@NewtownBlues) September 19, 2017
