Gaels/Máirtín's postponed as venue changed for Joes/Blues

Saturday's Anchor Tours Louth Senior Football Championship semi-final clash between Dundalk Gaels and Naomh Máirtín has been postponed.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Louth CCC last evening and follows the death of Jocks player Brendan Reilly on Saturday. Reilly is being laid to rest today.

There has been a venue switch - from Haggardstown to Castlebellingham - for St. Joseph's vs Newtown Blues in the other semi-final. Throw-in has been scheduled for 5:30pm on Saturday evening.