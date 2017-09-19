Louth GAA
Dates for Senior and Intermediate football finals changed
Louth Club Football Championships
Sean O'Mahony's captain Shane Brennan receiving Joe Ward last year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
The Louth County Board have changed the finals dates of both the Anchor Tours Senior Football and CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championships.
Originally the senior final was to take place on October 8th, seven-days after the intermediate showpiece.
However, on their twitter page tonight, Louth GAA revealed both games are to be put back by a week meaning the Flood Cup final will be played on October 8th, with Sean O'Mahonys' successor to Joe Ward being discovered on October 15th.
The Anglo Printers Junior Football and Anchor Tours Senior Hurling Championship finals are to be played this weekend in Dunleer.
