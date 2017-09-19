Louth GAA

Dates for Senior and Intermediate football finals changed

Louth Club Football Championships

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dates for Senior and Intermediate football finals changed

Sean O'Mahony's captain Shane Brennan receiving Joe Ward last year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

The Louth County Board have changed the finals dates of both the Anchor Tours Senior Football and CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championships.

Originally the senior final was to take place on October 8th, seven-days after the intermediate showpiece. 

However, on their twitter page tonight, Louth GAA revealed both games are to be put back by a week meaning the Flood Cup final will be played on October 8th, with Sean O'Mahonys' successor to Joe Ward being discovered on October 15th.

The Anglo Printers Junior Football and Anchor Tours Senior Hurling Championship finals are to be played this weekend in Dunleer.