Venues set for Friday night's Intermediate semi-finals

Cluskey Park in Dromiskin and Darver Centre of Excellence will host the re-fixed CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals on Friday night.

LMFM's Colm Corrigan revealed this evening that the game between O'Connell's and Naomh Fionnbarra will be played in Dromiskin with Darver hosting Clan na Gael versus Mattock Rangers. Both games will throw-in at 8pm.

O'Connell's and Naomh Fionnbarra were warming up when the prior fixture, due to take place in Haggardstown on Saturday, was called off due to an unplayable surface. The subsequent last-four tie between the Clans and Mattock was also postponed.