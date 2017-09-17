Clans Ladies win Louth JFC title in some style

Louth Ladies Junior Football Championship Final

Clan na Gael 8-11 O'Raghallaigh's/Oliver Plunketts 5-5

Clan na Gael secured the Louth Junior Football Championship title with a convincing victory over O'Raghallaigh's/Oliver Plunketts in Hunterstown on Saturday evening.

Ciara Woods finished as the game's top-scorer with an excellent personal tally of 3-3, while there were two goals apiece for Alanna McLoughlin (Clan na Gael) and Emily Hyland (O'Ragh's/Plunketts).

The Clans got off the the perfect start with McLoughlin and Woods both finding the net to force them 2-4 to no-score clear approaching the end of the first-quarter.

Evie Martin hit back with a goal for the Drogheda-side, at one point reducing the gap to six-points, but the Ecco Road girls found a second gust towards the end of the opening-half and they added 2-5 to a single-point before half-time with the goals coming from McLoughlin and Grace Smith.

Hyland found the net for the combination early in the second-half, though Woods and centre-half Sinead Woods replied with further majors for the Clans, who led 6-10 to 2-2 with 40 minutes on the clock.

And the goalscoring wasn't to finish there with both teams scoring braces apiece. Hyland's second and a three-pointer from Hanna Martin for the south-Louth outfit came either side of Chloe Enright and Woods - her hat-trick score - doing likewise for the Clans.

After the match, a delighted Clans captain Sinead McGuill received the cup from County Board chairman Dermot Woods, while Kellie Hughes was named Player of the Match.

Clan na Gael: Mia Rogers; Grace Fitzpatrick, Daramay Fitzpatrick, Tina McKeever; Jessica Gaffey, Sinead McGill (1–0), Grace Smith; Shannen McLoughlin (0–2) Kathy O’Reilly (0–1); Lee Lawlor (0–2), Kellie Hughes (0–1), Grace Smith (1–0); Alanna McLoughlin (2–1), Gillian O’Reilly (0–1), Ciara Woods (3–3)

Subs: Geraldine Smith, Donna Conroy, Chloe Enright (1–0)

O’Raghallaigh's/Oliver Plunketts: Anna Rooney; Maura Rogan, Erin Smith, Charlene Murray; Orlaith McEntee, Sinead Killeen, Hanna Martin (1–0); Kenza Fields, Seoda Matthews (0–1); Evie Martin (1–0), Aisling Brady (1–1), Emily Hyland (2–0); Sarah Callan, Emma White, Nora Conaghy