Bellurgan claim NEFL spoils in Kingscourt

NEFL Premier Division

Kingscourt Harps 0 Bellurgan United 2

Bellurgan made the trip Kingscourt a memorable one with a well-deserved victory on Sunday morning.

A bogey ground for Wayne Conroy's side in recent seasons, United came out on top courtesy of goals from Danny O'Connor and Shane Finnegan.

The win is perhaps all the more satisfactory for Bellurgan seeing as they had to contend with a number of injuries and suspensions, highlighting that they're as good a bet as any for the title this season.

O'Connor opened the scoring midway through the first-half with a superb shot from the edge of the area that left the keeper with no chance. The away side controlled the opening-half for long periods and were unlucky not to add to the scoring before half-time.

However, Finnegan raced clear down the left and fired into the net after half-time and from that point onwards, there was only going to be one winner.

With Bellurgan putting on a very good defensive shift, Kingscourt found it near impossible to get any real shots on goal.

Bellurgan are now on a three-game unbeaten run and next up is the Leinster Junior Cup game away to Enfield, who play in the NEFL Division One.

Bellurgan United: Robbie Arthur; Owen Traynor, Daragh Lafferty, Ray Finnegan, Emmet Rogan; Gavin Gaffey, Stephen Finnegan, Seán McEvoy, Shane Finnegan; Owen Armstrong, Danny O'Connor

Subs: Aoghan McGuinness, Gavin Donnelly