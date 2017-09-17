Ardee Celtic beaten narrowly by Trim Celtic in NEFL

NEFL Premier Division

Ardee Celtic 0 Trim Celtic 1

Trim Celtic edged Ardee Celtic by the odd goal at Townparks on Sunday morning.

The goal came on 53 minutes from stalwart Trim Derek Donohoe. The big target man positioned himself perfectly at the back-post for a set piece, took a touch and fired high above Declan Butler in the Ardee goal.

James McMullen went closest for Ardee in an opening-half which was largely controlled by the visitors. Conor Lynch's side were able to weather the Trim storm though in maintaining their clean sheet to the interval.

Donohoe's early second-half strike put Trim deservedly in front, though the Deesiders upped their levels of performance as a consequence. A wonderfully struck free-kick by McMullen pulled a fingertip save from Trim 'keeper Danny Connell before player/coach John Flanagan had two efforts on goal.

The first saw his header saved before he found the back of the net with his second effort, however, the officials adjudged it to be offside as Ardee fell to defeat.

Ardee Celtic: Declan Butler, Robbie Reynolds, Kenneth Thornton, John Flanagan, Ciaran Clarke, Eddie Burke, Paul Carrie, Mikey Nulty, Gareth Kane, Lorcan Myles, James McMullen.

Subs: Graham Tighe, Paul Matondo, Aaron Roche, Shawni Dowdall, Bryan O'Connor, Lorcan Doyle, John McMahon