Bay FC win nine-goal thriller with Thatch

O'Neill Shield

Thatch FC 4 Bay FC 5

Bay FC sealed top spot in their O'Neill Shield group with a thrilling 5-4 victory over the newly formed outfit Thatch FC on Sunday.

A draw would have been enough for the Dundalk side to progress top of the section, however, goals from Victor Galan, Alfonso Crespo, Ryan Dillon, Paddy Connors and Angelo Matthews helped Bay to a comeback victory.

The Rock Road men trailed on three occasions in the first-half. Thatch's opening goal was somewhat contentious with some of the Bay players feeling the ball had gone out of play, but Damien Bellew's men got back on level terms when Crespo played Galan through wonderfully with the former scooping over the outrushing 'keeper and into the net.

Thatch went back in front 25 minutes in when a bad back pass resulted in a goal past Kevin Mullen, but Crespo levelled the match by flicking an Angelo Stanley free-kick to the net. Bay would go to the break behind, though, as Thatch found their third on the half-hour mark.

Bay emerged the stronger after the break and three quickfire goals in the final-quarter settled the match in their favour. Firstly, Dillon equalised after a goalmouth scramble before goals from Connor and Matthews put the game out of sight despite Thatch grabbing the final major of the contest.

Bay: Kevin Mullen, Kevin Scollon, Angelo Stanley, Mario Kolak, Brendan Nash, Adam Larrigan, Aaron Kelly, Alfonso Crespo, Paddy Connor, Ryan Dillon, Victor Galan

Subs: Damien Bailey, Johnny Winters