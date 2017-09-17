Jocks dispose of St. Mary's to progress to COD final

Cardinal O'Donnell Cup Semi-Final

Ardee St. Mary's 1-10 Naomh Máirtín 5-9

Naomh Máirtín scored five-goals to glide past Ardee, St. Mary's in their Cardinal O'Donnell Cup semi-final clash at Páirc Mhuire on Saturday evening.

There were goals apiece for Eoghan Callaghan, Sam Mulroy, Brian Berrill, Thomas Sullivan and Bryan McQuillan as Jim Farrell's men brushed the Deesiders aside with consummate ease.

Mulroy's early penalty conversion set the Jocks on their way before McQuillan - who had been fouled for the earlier penalty - shot to the net to extend the Máirtín's early lead to eight-points.

And things would get worse for Hugh Durrigan's charges when Berrill scored the Jocks' third major before the interval as they retired to the half-time break nursing a 10-point gap; 3-4 to five-points.

The second-half was to get no better for the hostss with visiting defenders Callaghan and Sullivan coming forward to good effect to bag the Monasterboice men's fourth and fifth goals of the lob-sided contest.

Dáire McConnon fired in a consolation goal for St. Mary's in the closing minutes, however, there was no preventing the Jocks from taking their place in the Cardinal O'Donnell Cup final. Dreadnots will be their opponents.

Ardee, St. Mary's: Peter Duffy; Brendan Matthews, Barry McCoy, Karl Faulkner; Conor Keenan, Eimhín Keenan, John Bingham; Ronan Carroll (0-2), Robbie Leavy; Kian Moran (0-1), Dáire McConnon (1-1), Mark Fay; Alan Kirk (0-2), Paudy Clarke, Jamie Rooney

Subs: Dean Matthews (0-3) for Rooney, Darren Clarke (0-1) for Clarke, Cian Commins for Fay, Shane Carroll for Kirk, Eamonn Callaghan for McCoy

Naomh Máirtín: Craig Lynch; Conor Healy, Thomas Sullivan (1-0), Alan Downey; Pádraig McDonagh, Benny Reilly, Eoghan Callaghan (1-0); Wayne Campbell (0-1), Gavin Mooney; Stephen Campbell (0-1), Sam Mulroy (1-2), Brian Berrill (1-3); Conor Whelan (0-1), Luke Harrington, Bryan McQuillan (1-0)

Subs: JP Rooney (0-1) for Harrington, Conor Smyth for McQuillan, Paddy Sullivan for Callaghan, Val Leddy for Whelan, Adam Winters for Healy

Referee: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)