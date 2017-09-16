PREVIEW | Emmets and Lannléire chase junior final place

Date: Saturday, September 16th.

Venue: Stabannon.

Throw-in: 4:30pm.

Referee: David J. McArdle (St. Bride's).

Following their thrilling draw at the Gaelic Grounds last Sunday, Glen Emmets and Lannléire will once again do battle for a place in the Anglo Printers Louth Junior Football Championship final at Stabannon this afternoon.

It took a late show from Emmets six-days ago to maintain their title hopes after Lannléire had produced a seasons' best performance to put themselves in the ascendancy.

Even with their eight-point interval cushion, you would have fancied Emmets to prevail with the aid of the breeze in the second-half. But John O'Connor's underdogs planted their heels and refused to give in, almost keeping the Tullyallen favourites at arms' length.

However, their midweek exertions against Na Piarsaigh may have come at a cost with several Dunleer men picking up knocks as their challenge to reach Division Two faltered in the closing minutes.

Ian Mulroy and Colin Murphy will still have enough to trouble Kevin Barry's men, however, with Ronan Grufferty and James Butler in fine fettle, Emmets should have just enough to get over the line. Tiredness is sure to tell for Lannléire also.

Verdict: Glen Emmets