NEFL appoint Wogan as Oscar Traynor team manager

The North East Football League have appointed Robbie Wogan as the new Oscar Traynor Team manager for 2017/18 campaign.

"After a lengthy selection process, the NEFL felt that Wogan's application was the most appealing of a wide rage of applications to fill the position left vacated by former manager David Doyle, who stepped down earlier in the summer," an NEFL press release revealed.

Wogan's backroom team is made up of former NEFL club managers Mark Jacob and Steve McGoona, while his son, Rian, is also part of the set-up.

Highly regarded on the local soccer scene, Wogan is said to be a huge believer in the youth selections, and that is a major part of his plans moving forward.

His most notable victory as a manager was winning the Leinster U19 Cup with Navan Town in 2012 and he is currently part of the Longford Town U19 coaching team.

The NEFL would like to wish Robbie and his management team the very best of luck in the season ahead.