WATCH - It's one year since Ciarán Kilduff did this against AZ Alkmaar

Up there with the most iconic results in the club's history, it's one-year to the day since Ciarán Kilduff scored the equaliser in Alkmaar to rescue Dundalk a draw in their opening Europa League Group D encounter.

The striker came off the bench to flick Daryl Horgan's free-kick to the net in the 89th minute after Stijn Wuytens had given the home side the lead just past the hour.

Here's the goal for you to live in all its glory again...