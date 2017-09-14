Venue set for Glen Emmets vs Lannléire replay

Stabannon has been set as the venue for Saturday's Louth Junior Football Championship semi-final replay between Glen Emmets and Lannléire.

The sides finished level in a gripping contest at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday where Emmets came back from eight-points down at half-time to rescue a last gasp draw.

Throw-in will be 4:30pm with David J. McArdle the referee in charge.

Glyde Rangers await in the final following their comprehensive victory over Roche Emmets on Sunday evening.

Glen Emmets' last appearance in the Christy Bellew decider was last year where St. Kevin's pulled off a surprise shock in beating them, while Lannléire featured most recently in the 2012 final against the Tullyallen men.