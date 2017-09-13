LGFA
New sponsor for Clan na Gael Ladies
The Ecco Road girls will contest the Louth JFC final on Saturday
The Clan na Gael Ladies team in their newly sponsored with their newly sponsored gear. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
The Clan na Gael ladies team have received newly sponsored gear ahead of their Louth Junior Football Championship final against the O'Raghallaigh's.
Local business, Dundalk Building Supplies have come on board to provide training tops and gear bags ahead of this weekend's decider.
Saturday's final will take place in Haggardstown with throw-in set for 5:30pm.
