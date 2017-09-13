Bay U15s and Bellurgan Celtic U15s play out a thriller

U15 Division One

Bay United 3 Bellurgan Celtic 3

An equaliser from Enda O’Neill seven-minutes from time gave Bellurgan a share of the points when they travelled to the Rock Road to play Bay Utd on Saturday morning.

In the 3-3 thriller, the sides served up a cracker in the opening game of the 2017/18 U15 Division One season.

Bellurgan got off to a flyer as they opened their account after only four-minutes when Cian Sharkey fired home from close range and it was soon two-nil when Jake Mulligan slotted home from six-yards.

It was a great start for the Bellurgan outfit, but a stunned Bay Utd made a slow recovery and they managed to reduce the deficit in the 21st minute when Matthew Adjia finished at the near post and they ought to have levelled the scores in the 24th minute after a succession of Seán Connolly corner-kicks led to Shane Quigley producing two point-blank saves, denying Michael Adjia and Liam McEneaney.

Bellurgan responded with a brilliant run down the right-wing and cut-back by Shay O’Hare, but Óisín Norman was in the right place to deny William Lopez. It was more of the same after the break as both sides played attractive attacking football.

Bellurgan surged forward to try and increase their lead as did Bay, who searched for an equaliser. A leveller which Collins Igharo almost provided following good play by Adjia.

Former Redeemer player Christopher Wykes tried his luck from distance before Adjia scored a deserved equaliser for Bay in the 48th minute when his low shot found the bottom corner and they went ahead for the first time in the game when a superb Wykes free-kick found the back of the Bellurgan net to make it 3-2.

Six-minutes later, it was all square again as Enda O’Neill weaved his way past three defenders to firmly plant the ball past the diving Norman. Both sides created chances for a winner, but a draw was a fair outcome in this lively game.

Bay Utd: Óisín Norman, Ugonna Obi, Aaron McGee, Cian Jeffers, Troy Chiduza, Christopher Wykes, Collins Igharo, Seán Connolly, Liam McEneaney, Michael Adjia, Dean Peters, Kennedy Tchubor, Liam McCarthy, Tunde Matsasa and Matthew Adjia

Bellurgan Celtic: Shane Quigley, Aaron Sheelan, Josh Murphy, Dylan Murphy, Rory O’Hagan, Cian Reilly, Shay O’Heir, Cian Sharkey, Enda O’Neill, Ben Linden, Jake Mulligan, William Lopez and Keane Lennon

Referee: Eoin Quigley