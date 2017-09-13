McEnteggart double helps Rock U14s to victory over Glenmuir U14s

U14 Premier Division

Glenmuir United 0 Rock Celtic 3

Rock Celtic proved too strong for Glenmuir United in their eagerly anticipated U14 Premier Division clash on Sunday morning.

Last season’s top-scorer Evan McEnteggart scored twice in the opening twenty-minutes to give the Seasiders the perfect start, but that was as good as it got for them in the first-half.

The home side battled back and Robert Kilgallen was unlucky to see his effort sail over Niall Brennan’s crossbar and Steven Okeke did beat Brennan in the 28th minute, but Jai Akhal somehow managed to race back and scoop the ball off the line.

Rock upped the tempo in the second-half and it was soon 3-0 when ex-Glenmuir player Benji Dada turned his marker on the edge of the penalty area and found the roof of the Glenmuir net.

Rock tried to add to their tally but were frustrated by committed defending by the hard-working Favor Ihemeje, Óisín Woods, Shane Gallagher and Yadah Uosho.

Glenmuir United: Nathan Keenan, Favor Ihemeje, Óisín Woods, Robert Kilgallen, Shane Gallagher, Yadah Uosho, Vicone Adejobi, Stephen Okeke, Edward Finnegan, Conor Byrne, Darragh Sheridan, Mide Solock, Fiachara McCormick, Daniel Brogan, Oran Mulligan

Rock Celtic: Niall Brennan, Darragh O’Gradaigh, Seán Gartland, Mark Leavy, Jai Akhal, Seán Reynolds, Sebastian McGeough, Nathan Todd, Evan Durnin, Evan McEnteggart, Benji Dada, Barra Duffy, Cian Sheridan, Shane Shields

Referee: Peter Burns Jnr