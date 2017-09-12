Glenmuir U16s overcome Shamrocks U16s at Glenmuir Park

U16 Premier Division

Glenmuir United 4 Shamrocks FC 1

Glenmuir U16s were good value for the three-points as they opened their Premier Division campaign with victory over Shamrocks at a stormy Glenmuir Park on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams had to withdraw to the dressing rooms in the second-half due to a torrential 10 minute downpour, but referee Peter Burns managed to complete the game as the sun eventually made a brief appearance on the pristine Glenmuir surface.

Samuel Adekola probably scored the quickest goal of the new season when he turned an Adam Lennon cross to the net after only 30 seconds.

The same Glenmuir player should have added a second goal after Kyle Connolly’s superb strike crashed off the crossbar and landed in front of him, but he fired high and wide.

Connolly did make it 2-0 on 31 minutes after his free-kick struck the Shamrocks wall, however, he reacted the quickest to slam past Jakob Rygeski.

On 34 minutes, it was 3-0 after Liam McStravick skipped past two defenders to find the net with his left foot, though Shamrocks pulled one back a minute later when Michael Goodram battled past several tackles to fire by Eddie Maguire.

Shamrocks almost scored again two-minutes after the break when Francis McDonnell’s volley struck the top of the Glenmuir crossbar, but the three-goal cushion was restored when Mark Agnew slotted home his first goal of the season in the 5oth minute.

Glenmuir United: Eddie Maguire, James O’Connell, Conor Smyth Redmond, Marcos Francisco, Andrew Cummins, Dylan McKeown, Samuel Adekola, Liam McStravick, Mark Agnew, Adam Lennon, Enoch Ulgonola, Niall Kilgallen, Kirk Rahill and Victor Ihemeje

Shamrocks: Jakob Rygeski, Sean Murphy, Luke Markey, Michael Goodram, Adam Grant, Peter Duffy, Francis McDonnell, Taylor Murphy, Joseph Gorman, Danny Byrne, Keane Gaskin, Barry Griffin, Conor Knipe and Thomas Mulligan

Referee: Peter Burns Jnr