McEneaney steps down as Geraldines manager

Eamonn McEneaney has stepped down as manager of the Geraldines, according to LMFM.

The last game the Monaghan-native presided over was Saturday's Senior Football Championship quarter-final replay defeat to St. Joseph's in Castlebellingham.

During his five-years at the helm, McEneaney guided the Haggardstown side to Division One as well as winning both the 2013 Louth and Leinster Intermediate titles. He also led them to the 2016 Cardinal O'Donnell Cup decider, where they lost to the Dreadnots.

McEneaney's final victory in charge came against Cooley Kickhams, a win that ensured the Gers' top-flight status for 2018.